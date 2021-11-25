For Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.17 during the day while it closed the day at $21.99. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Vishay Intertechnology’s SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors Named as 2021 Elektra Awards Finalist.

SMDY1 Series Shortlisted in ‘Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year’ Category.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that its Vishay BCcomponents SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic disc safety capacitors for EMI filtering has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Elektra Awards in the category of “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year.”.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock has also gained 1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSH stock has inclined by 0.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.49% and gained 6.18% year-on date.

The market cap for VSH stock reached $3.17 billion, with 145.02 million shares outstanding and 132.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.62K shares, VSH reached a trading volume of 850956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on VSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

VSH stock trade performance evaluation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, VSH shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.54 and a Gross Margin at +23.12. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for VSH is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.93. Additionally, VSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] managed to generate an average of $5,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to 22.70%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,730 million, or 97.50% of VSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,854,304, which is approximately -2.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,816,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.84 million in VSH stocks shares; and DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS, currently with $201.37 million in VSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH] by around 6,007,993 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 7,710,359 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 110,424,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,142,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,698 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 707,239 shares during the same period.