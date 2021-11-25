For The Clorox Company [CLX], Analyst sees a rise to $159. What next?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $168.84 during the day while it closed the day at $168.07. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Clorox to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Dec. 2.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2. The webcast will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed through Clorox Investor Events, where a replay will also be available after the event.

The Clorox Company stock has also loss -0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLX stock has inclined by 1.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.77% and lost -16.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CLX stock reached $20.50 billion, with 122.98 million shares outstanding and 121.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 847056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $162.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $156 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $162, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on CLX stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CLX shares from 171 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 341.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CLX stock trade performance evaluation

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.37, while it was recorded at 167.45 for the last single week of trading, and 176.37 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.67.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 31.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 107.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 775.18. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 681.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $78,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Clorox Company posted 2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to -1.74%.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,387 million, or 80.20% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,449,611, which is approximately -2.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,006,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

492 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 9,496,468 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 8,842,430 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 79,164,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,503,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,532 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,408,735 shares during the same period.