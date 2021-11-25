For Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.36%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Joshua Deitch, A Leading Powerhouse Real Estate Agent, Affliates With Coldwell Banker Realty.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Joshua Deitch, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company’s Southern Marin office. Deitch was formerly affiliated with Compass.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Deitch is a skilled and heavily sought-after real estate agent in the Mill Valley community, with over 20 years of real estate experience. He consistently is a top performing agent, steadily appearing on the prestigious Real Trends Top 1000 and America’s Best rankings. In 2020, Deitch closed about $156 million in real estate sales. Currently, he has closed over $200 million in real estate sales during 2021, already surpassing his 2020 sales record.

Over the last 12 months, RLGY stock rose by 32.00%. The one-year Realogy Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.65. The average equity rating for RLGY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 116.60 million shares outstanding and 114.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, RLGY stock reached a trading volume of 832492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RLGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, RLGY shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.08, while it was recorded at 16.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realogy Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.64. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for RLGY is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.44. Additionally, RLGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] managed to generate an average of -$38,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RLGY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 27.70%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,988 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,624,450, which is approximately -0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,565,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.07 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $174.38 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly 26.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 9,293,323 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 9,345,619 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 106,835,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,474,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,637,244 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,226 shares during the same period.