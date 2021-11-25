For Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] closed the trading session at $24.31 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.68, while the highest price level was $24.45. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Ping Identity Wins Multiple Industry Awards for Leadership, Identity Management Products and Services.

Company recognized for world-class cloud and security solutions and best practices.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced its portfolio of Identity Access Management solutions have been recognized by multiple industry organizations for product and service excellence. The SaaS Awards and Expert Insights have identified the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform as a leader in cloud identity and access management, while industry consultant Frost & Sullivan and Inc. recognized Ping’s leadership in two separate awards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.12 percent and weekly performance of -13.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PING reached to a volume of 862089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $35.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PING stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 55.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

PING stock trade performance evaluation

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.46. With this latest performance, PING shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.65, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.25 and a Gross Margin at +65.02. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.88.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.60. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$11,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 14.38%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,109 million, or 89.40% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 19,835,350, which is approximately -25.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; REHMANN CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, holding 13,160,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.94 million in PING stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $117.03 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 7.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 25,369,777 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,592,648 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 49,803,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,765,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,196,261 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,527 shares during the same period.