For Callaway Golf Company [ELY], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.22 during the day while it closed the day at $28.14. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021 And Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance.

High-Demand for Golf Equipment and Apparel Continues.

Topgolf Revenue Driven by Strong Walk-in Traffic and Social Events Business.

Callaway Golf Company stock has also loss -6.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELY stock has declined by -1.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.07% and gained 17.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ELY stock reached $5.33 billion, with 185.96 million shares outstanding and 157.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 872936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $42.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $49 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ELY stock. On August 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ELY shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ELY stock trade performance evaluation

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 28.73 for the last single week of trading, and 30.21 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.55. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of -$30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 12.90%.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,360 million, or 77.50% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,858,882, which is approximately -0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,139,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.47 million in ELY stocks shares; and REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $155.79 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 18,236,837 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 43,417,664 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 57,762,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,416,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,243,595 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 33,063,306 shares during the same period.