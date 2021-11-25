Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] Stock trading around $2.77 per share: What’s Next?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Entasis Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Management to host a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 8:00am ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) achieved all primary and secondary endpoints from landmark Phase 3 ATTACK trial.

Over the last 12 months, ETTX stock rose by 57.39%. The one-year Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.79. The average equity rating for ETTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $130.97 million, with 47.31 million shares outstanding and 15.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 371.88K shares, ETTX stock reached a trading volume of 812061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETTX shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18.

ETTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, ETTX shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ETTX is now -111.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, ETTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,074,383 per employee.Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

ETTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETTX.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.10% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 1,020,748, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 590,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in ETTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.18 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 223,899 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 163,696 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,003,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,391,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,971 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.