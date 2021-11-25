Dawson James slashes price target on Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] – find out why.

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] closed the trading session at $0.87 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.855, while the highest price level was $0.9323. The company report on November 22, 2021 that SNGX: Durable Immunity for RiVax® Vaccine….

By David Bautz, PhD.

NASDAQ:SNGX.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.04 percent and weekly performance of -3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SNGX reached to a volume of 812963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, SNGX shares dropped by -12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9972, while it was recorded at 0.8581 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1979 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.47. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -916.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -237.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -231.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -680.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.78. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$982,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.20% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,651,927, which is approximately 0.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.3 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 389,758 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 420,009 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,315,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,125,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,269 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 356,412 shares during the same period.