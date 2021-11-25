DaVita Inc. [DVA] Revenue clocked in at $11.58 billion, down -13.12% YTD: What’s Next?

DaVita Inc. [NYSE: DVA] price plunged by -1.62 percent to reach at -$1.68. The company report on November 11, 2021 that WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: VILLAGEHEALTH AND DA VITA, INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of patients of VillageHealth and Da Vita, Inc. whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. PracticeMax, a vendor of VillageHealth and Da Vita, is notifying patients that their personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, clinical data, and Social Security Numbers may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

A sum of 882246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 744.37K shares. DaVita Inc. shares reached a high of $103.35 and dropped to a low of $101.465 until finishing in the latest session at $102.00.

The one-year DVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.81. The average equity rating for DVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DaVita Inc. [DVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVA shares is $124.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for DaVita Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $135 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DaVita Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on DVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DaVita Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

DVA Stock Performance Analysis:

DaVita Inc. [DVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, DVA shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for DaVita Inc. [DVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.53, while it was recorded at 101.91 for the last single week of trading, and 116.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DaVita Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DaVita Inc. [DVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58 and a Gross Margin at +25.38. DaVita Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for DVA is now 11.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 809.07. Additionally, DVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 770.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DaVita Inc. [DVA] managed to generate an average of $11,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.DaVita Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DaVita Inc. posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DaVita Inc. go to 14.44%.

DaVita Inc. [DVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,203 million, or 90.20% of DVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 36,095,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,635,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.84 million in DVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $569.89 million in DVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DaVita Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in DaVita Inc. [NYSE:DVA] by around 3,822,237 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 6,437,583 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 79,967,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,227,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 971,143 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 830,925 shares during the same period.