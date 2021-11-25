Cowen lifts Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kronos Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: KRON] slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.10 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:.

Piper Sandler’s 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time; and.

Kronos Bio Inc. stock is now -56.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRON Stock saw the intraday high of $13.90 and lowest of $12.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.60, which means current price is +3.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 205.59K shares, KRON reached a trading volume of 845699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRON shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kronos Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Kronos Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Bio Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

How has KRON stock performed recently?

Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.58. With this latest performance, KRON shares dropped by -23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.17 for Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.08 for the last 200 days.

Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KRON is now -19.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.89. Additionally, KRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] managed to generate an average of -$1,403,873 per employee.Kronos Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.30 and a Current Ratio set at 27.30.

Earnings analysis for Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kronos Bio Inc. posted -6.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -340.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRON.

Insider trade positions for Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]

There are presently around $490 million, or 66.90% of KRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRON stocks are: OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,818,283, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,333,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.67 million in KRON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $41.28 million in KRON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kronos Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Kronos Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:KRON] by around 1,955,775 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,976,206 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,475,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,407,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRON stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 295,293 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 250,398 shares during the same period.