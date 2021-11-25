Citigroup lifts Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: VIST] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.40 during the day while it closed the day at $5.32. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) earlier, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”) with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or Vista’s website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors/, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or Vista’s website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/inversionistas/.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also loss -8.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIST stock has inclined by 18.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.19% and gained 107.81% year-on date.

The market cap for VIST stock reached $467.51 million, with 87.88 million shares outstanding and 71.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 553.45K shares, VIST reached a trading volume of 838905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIST shares is $10.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

VIST stock trade performance evaluation

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, VIST shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.48 and a Gross Margin at -0.46. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.51.

Return on Total Capital for VIST is now -6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.81. Additionally, VIST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -136.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIST.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 15.94% of VIST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIST stocks are: DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP with ownership of 4,227,330, which is approximately 17.789% of the company’s market cap and around 14.39% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,245,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.26 million in VIST stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $6.08 million in VIST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:VIST] by around 1,713,355 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,511,216 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,458,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,683,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,431 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 117,303 shares during the same period.