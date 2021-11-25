BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $70

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.58%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that BigCommerce Announces Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter Total Revenue of $59.3 Million, an Increase of 49% Versus Prior YearTotal ARR of $253.5 Million, an Increase of 52% Versus Prior Year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BIGC stock dropped by -39.37%. The one-year BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.33. The average equity rating for BIGC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.58 billion, with 71.37 million shares outstanding and 61.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BIGC stock reached a trading volume of 845572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $70.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

BIGC Stock Performance Analysis:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, BIGC shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.40, while it was recorded at 48.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigCommerce Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

BIGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,659 million, or 83.70% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,080,622, which is approximately 53.689% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 4,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.55 million in BIGC stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $222.51 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 18.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 13,889,265 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 6,734,851 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,814,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,438,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,490,199 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,092 shares during the same period.