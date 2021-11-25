B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] is 10.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] slipped around -0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.54 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Green Giant® Serves Up Bold Thanksgiving Fashion with Ugly Casserole Sweater Giveaway.

Sweepstakes Winners Will Receive Free Sweaters Featuring Green Bean and Corn Casserole Designs.

Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, revealed a new campaign that has the brand reimagining popular Thanksgiving side dishes – green bean and corn casseroles – as ugly holiday sweaters. The initiative will include a sweepstakes to give away hundreds of free, limited-edition casserole-themed knit sweaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday campaign will simultaneously support the tireless efforts of No Kid Hungry to end child hunger in America.

B&G Foods Inc. stock is now 10.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BGS Stock saw the intraday high of $31.03 and lowest of $30.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.84, which means current price is +15.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 679.48K shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 824501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BGS stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BGS shares from 28 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has BGS stock performed recently?

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.55, while it was recorded at 30.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.63 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.76. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.79. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $41,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 69.00% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,857,178, which is approximately -2.053% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,272,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.1 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.47 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly 1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 2,767,531 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 2,423,634 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 38,801,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,992,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,777 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,699 shares during the same period.