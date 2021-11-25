Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] moved down -4.23: Why It’s Important

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE: BBAR] closed the trading session at $2.94 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.92, while the highest price level was $3.09. The company report on November 10, 2021 that BBVA Argentina announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Schedule.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 24, after market close.

Earnings Release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.41 percent and weekly performance of -13.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 572.57K shares, BBAR reached to a volume of 896352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAR shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBAR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31.

BBAR stock trade performance evaluation

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, BBAR shares dropped by -31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.46 for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for BBAR is now 42.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.19. Additionally, BBAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] managed to generate an average of $2,001,093 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. go to 31.93%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 2.70% of BBAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 730,477, which is approximately 0.277% of the company’s market cap and around 76.00% of the total institutional ownership; SHEAFF BROCK INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 565,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in BBAR stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $1.61 million in BBAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE:BBAR] by around 1,594,621 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,041,787 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,295,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,931,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,612 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,852 shares during the same period.