Anterix Inc. [ATEX] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, up 63.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Anterix Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEX] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.25 during the day while it closed the day at $61.51. The company report on November 11, 2021 that NREL Successfully Completes Phases I And II Of High-Impact Status Project With Anterix.

Results Validate Performance of 900 MHz Private LTE for Utility Use Cases.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has successfully completed Phases I and II of its “high impact” project validating the performance of an Anterix 900 MHz private LTE network for critical grid communications.

Anterix Inc. stock has also loss -2.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATEX stock has inclined by 8.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.84% and gained 63.59% year-on date.

The market cap for ATEX stock reached $1.12 billion, with 17.88 million shares outstanding and 17.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.57K shares, ATEX reached a trading volume of 816911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anterix Inc. [ATEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEX shares is $76.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Anterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ATEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anterix Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1398.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

ATEX stock trade performance evaluation

Anterix Inc. [ATEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, ATEX shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Anterix Inc. [ATEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.18, while it was recorded at 62.49 for the last single week of trading, and 54.15 for the last 200 days.

Anterix Inc. [ATEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anterix Inc. [ATEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5509.23 and a Gross Margin at -457.98. Anterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5910.31.

Return on Total Capital for ATEX is now -21.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.33. Additionally, ATEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] managed to generate an average of -$788,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Anterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anterix Inc. [ATEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anterix Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEX.

Anterix Inc. [ATEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 91.80% of ATEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEX stocks are: OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,411,776, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOMAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,594,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.07 million in ATEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $82.28 million in ATEX stock with ownership of nearly -4.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anterix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Anterix Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEX] by around 1,097,368 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 731,181 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 14,964,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,793,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,832 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 168,390 shares during the same period.