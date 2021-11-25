Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is -4.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $5.19 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Alto Ingredients to Present at the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2021.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.altoingredients.com.

Alto Ingredients Inc. represents 71.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $389.72 million with the latest information. ALTO stock price has been found in the range of $5.12 to $5.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 878594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for ALTO stock

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, ALTO shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.25. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$40,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $215 million, or 58.40% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 6,125,965, which is approximately -12.649% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,451,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.3 million in ALTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.14 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 5.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 8,393,223 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,410,021 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,572,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,376,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,743,718 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,622,478 shares during the same period.