Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Revenue clocked in at $146.60 million, down -52.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] price surged by 4.06 percent to reach at $1.1. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Receives Updated Medicare Coverage for its Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Assay, clonoSEQ® for Blood Cancer Patients.

Local coverage determination (LCD) confirms access to the only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic to detect and monitor minimal residual disease (MRD) from bone marrow and blood sample types in certain blood cancers.

LCD supports the expansion of coverage for additional clonoSEQ indications, providing a clear pathway for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) and other lymphoid cancers.

A sum of 853727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 591.78K shares. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares reached a high of $28.7194 and dropped to a low of $26.405 until finishing in the latest session at $28.20.

The one-year ADPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.64. The average equity rating for ADPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $74 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

ADPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, ADPT shares dropped by -16.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.72, while it was recorded at 27.52 for the last single week of trading, and 38.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.33 and a Gross Margin at +68.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.63.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.51. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$235,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ADPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 4.30%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,331 million, or 82.70% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 29,993,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 11,572,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.35 million in ADPT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $322.78 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 4.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 5,691,259 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,600,984 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 107,837,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,129,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 881,845 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,999 shares during the same period.