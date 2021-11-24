The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Stock trading around $57.52 per share: What’s Next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.89%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Concentrix Announces Acquisition of PK, a Leading Global CX Design Engineering Company.

Brings strong portfolio of intellectual assets and advanced CX technology.

Significantly enhances CX digital transformation capabilities at scale.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 105.87%. The one-year The Carlyle Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.89. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.61 billion, with 355.95 million shares outstanding and 221.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 6153959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $67.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $53 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $42, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.60.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.07, while it was recorded at 58.93 for the last single week of trading, and 45.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +65.11. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.25. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $190,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

CG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 30.42%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,038 million, or 48.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,318,159, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,319,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in CG stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $1.01 billion in CG stock with ownership of nearly -5.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 37,904,775 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 7,630,422 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 124,602,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,137,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,912,426 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,143,735 shares during the same period.