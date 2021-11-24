Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Is Currently -1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] loss -1.64% or -0.08 points to close at $4.80 with a heavy trading volume of 6028787 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Announce Third Amendment to Management Agreement.

Internalization of Funding and Custody/Settlement Operations.

It opened the trading session at $4.90, the shares rose to $4.91 and dropped to $4.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORC points out that the company has recorded -13.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, ORC reached to a volume of 6028787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock. On September 03, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ORC shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 62.49.

Trading performance analysis for ORC stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.40 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.80. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $211 million, or 25.60% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,985,315, which is approximately 19.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,487,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.66 million in ORC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $27.33 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 20.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 9,064,981 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,597,687 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,615,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,278,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,521 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 457,089 shares during the same period.