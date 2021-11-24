NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain 23.16% so far this year. What now?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on November 18, 2021 that NIKE, Inc. Announces 11 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.275 per share. The dividend declared is payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 6, 2021.

“NIKE continues to fuel growth through our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, while generating strong cash flow and increasing returns to shareholders,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE. Inc. “This is now our 20th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts, and reflects our strong track record and confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable, capital-efficient growth over the long-term.”*.

A sum of 5883117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.41M shares. NIKE Inc. shares reached a high of $177.75 and dropped to a low of $174.23 until finishing in the latest session at $174.24.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.18. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $179.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $194 to $185, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 60.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.58, while it was recorded at 172.81 for the last single week of trading, and 149.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.87.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.36. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $78,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 102.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 14.95%.

There are presently around $181,960 million, or 83.20% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,085,519, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,666,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.68 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.55 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -1.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,017 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 41,375,146 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 39,767,726 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 959,339,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,040,482,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,844,645 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,754 shares during the same period.