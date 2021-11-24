Market cap of DLocal Limited [DLO] reaches 9.65B – now what?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] loss -13.41% or -4.97 points to close at $32.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5905728 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that UPDATE – DLocal Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

US$1.8 billion Total Payment Volume, up 217% year-over-yearRevenues of US$68.6 million, up 123% year-over-year38% Adj EBITDA Margin, down 228 bps year-over-year.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, DLO reached to a volume of 5905728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 3.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.67 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.19, while it was recorded at 37.82 for the last single week of trading.

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

88 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 14,749,290 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,933,703 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 87,025,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,708,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,909,351 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,480,333 shares during the same period.