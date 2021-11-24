Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a high on 11/22/21, posting a 3.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.94. The company report on November 18, 2021 that AIG Announces Results and Upsizing of Its Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced the results of its previously announced 15 separate offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash the notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) and that it has amended the Offers by increasing the applicable Maximum Purchase Consideration from $1.0 billion to $1.14 billion. The Offers were made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase, dated November 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a more comprehensive description of the terms and conditions of each Offer, and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 17, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). The Initial Settlement Date will be November 19, 2021 and the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date will be November 23, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5996865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $48.28 billion, with 852.76 million shares outstanding and 829.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5996865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $63.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.30, while it was recorded at 56.43 for the last single week of trading, and 51.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

There are presently around $42,139 million, or 93.60% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,609,368, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,571,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.15 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 12.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 28,794,373 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 47,356,213 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 690,712,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,863,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,983 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,883,536 shares during the same period.