For Lufax Holding Ltd [LU], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.16 during the day while it closed the day at $6.71. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock has also loss -8.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LU stock has declined by -25.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.41% and lost -52.75% year-on date.

The market cap for LU stock reached $16.06 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 885.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 5987220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $14.80 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20.30 to $9.80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LU stock. On May 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 6.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lufax Holding Ltd posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 16.40%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 71,555,754 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 34,550,116 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 156,351,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,457,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,698,757 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 18,339,806 shares during the same period.