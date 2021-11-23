why PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 16, 2021 that PainReform Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Reports continued progress towards commencing Phase 3 clinical trials.

Announces Selection of Pharmaceutics International, Inc. as U.S. Manufacturer of PRF-110 for Upcoming Phase 3 Trial.

A sum of 17335536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 266.48K shares. PainReform Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.82 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

The one-year PRFX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.67. The average equity rating for PRFX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRFX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

PRFX Stock Performance Analysis:

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, PRFX shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PainReform Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PRFX is now -19.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] managed to generate an average of -$2,026,500 per employee.PainReform Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.30 and a Current Ratio set at 32.30.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 33.10% of PRFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 117,528, which is approximately -66.176% of the company’s market cap and around 22.17% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in PRFX stocks shares; and EDGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $46000.0 in PRFX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PainReform Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ:PRFX] by around 26,823 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 283,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 132,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,823 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,159 shares during the same period.