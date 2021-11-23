Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Is Currently -2.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -2.77 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Vinco Ventures Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 22, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s third quarter results. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://investors.vincoventures.com/.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

What:.

A sum of 10275181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.09M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $4.02 and dropped to a low of $3.82 until finishing in the latest session at $3.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.78.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -35.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 18.70% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 8,809,940, which is approximately 4636.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,508,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.68 million in BBIG stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $3.7 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 2364.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 15,160,889 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,166,584 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,975,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,302,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,420 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 476,466 shares during the same period.