Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] is -15.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] slipped around -0.78 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.14 at the close of the session, down -7.14%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vonage Holdings Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (“Vonage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (“Ericsson”) (NASDAQ: ERIC). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of Vonage common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.2 billion.

If you own Vonage shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is now -15.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERIC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.42 and lowest of $10.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.31, which means current price is +0.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 15641594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $15.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.95 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.43 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 13.96%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $3,206 million, or 10.10% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 105,576,247, which is approximately -1.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,232,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.61 million in ERIC stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $152.88 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 42,081,759 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 34,691,937 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 216,773,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,547,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,663,196 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,285,634 shares during the same period.