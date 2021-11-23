Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] moved down -6.76: Why It’s Important

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.16%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Members of Teladoc Health’s senior management team will join Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, for the half day program which will offer key insights about the industry’s evolution and rapid growth as well as the company’s vision, strategy, and outlook.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -45.46%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.88. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.51 billion, with 159.44 million shares outstanding and 151.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 8365191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $167.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $142 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $291 to $183, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 220 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 6.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.16. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.76 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.04, while it was recorded at 124.18 for the last single week of trading, and 162.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -3.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,179.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,791 million, or 80.30% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,459,812, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 15,401,889 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 9,195,561 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 110,381,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,979,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,815,470 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 916,245 shares during the same period.