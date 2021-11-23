RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $96.91 on 11/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.95, while the highest price level was $97.88. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption in Whole of Series H Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares Representing Series H Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley announced that it will redeem in whole its outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (61761J208) (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock (CUSIP 61761JQK8) (the “Series H Depositary Shares”), on January 18, 2022 pursuant to the optional redemption provisions provided in the documents governing such Series H Preferred Stock and Series H Depositary Shares. The redemption price per Series H Depositary Share will be $1,000. Such redemption price does not include the dividend payment that, if declared, will be payable on the redemption date in the ordinary course to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding and dividends shall cease to accrue on the Series H Depositary Shares. The Series H Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with DTC procedures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.41 percent and weekly performance of -2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, MS reached to a volume of 9886785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $112.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $108 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 59.82.

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.61, while it was recorded at 98.63 for the last single week of trading, and 91.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.80%.

There are presently around $149,382 million, or 65.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 127,805,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.39 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.49 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 46,675,790 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 82,393,465 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 1,412,378,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,541,447,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,824,422 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,927,581 shares during the same period.