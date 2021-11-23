NewAge Inc. [NBEV] fell -38.02% so far this year. What now?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] closed the trading session at $1.63 on 11/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.16, while the highest price level was $1.74. The company report on November 16, 2021 that NewAge Announces New Anti-Aging Discovery and Filing of Patent on New Formula.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, announced the discovery of a new method of action to fight the effects of aging and the filing of a new patent to protect the uniqueness of the discovery.

Following publication in the Journal of Biosciences and Medicine of the recent discovery on how to block spike proteins from binding to human cells, NewAge scientists have filed for a patent that contains multiple unique claims, and a new discovery that supports cardiovascular health and anti-aging. The new discovery encapsulated in the patent includes a powerful new way to unblock the secretion signal from the hypothalamus, thereby stimulating the anterior pituitary gland to naturally secrete human growth hormone (HGH).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.02 percent and weekly performance of 21.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 974.05K shares, NBEV reached to a volume of 19849836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBEV shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.64. With this latest performance, NBEV shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4470, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1377 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.46. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.08.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$34,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 25.30% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,710,008, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,579,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.76 million in NBEV stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.7 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 32.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 4,297,301 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,028,222 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 28,272,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,597,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,652 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 830,551 shares during the same period.