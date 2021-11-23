Morgan Stanley lifts Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] traded at a high on 11/22/21, posting a 14.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.10. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Plus Selects Aeva 4D LiDAR for the Volume Production of Autonomous Trucks.

Multi-year supply agreement will bring Aeva’s market-leading 4D LiDAR technology to autonomous trucks, starting in 2022 with the global deployment of Plus’s driver-in product followed by its fully driverless system.

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, has selected Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, to supply automotive grade long-range 4D LiDAR for the production of driver-in and fully autonomous trucks powered by the PlusDrive system. Aeva’s high performance LiDAR will help Plus autonomous trucks sense their environment clearly at long ranges, shorten response time in safety-critical situations, and address edge cases leveraging Aeva’s proprietary instant velocity data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8166497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at 7.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for AEVA stock reached $2.04 billion, with 212.59 million shares outstanding and 72.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, AEVA reached a trading volume of 8166497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 318.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has AEVA stock performed recently?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, AEVA shares gained by 32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, AEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.90 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

Earnings analysis for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]

There are presently around $507 million, or 36.70% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 26,049,561, which is approximately 2.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,031,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.84 million in AEVA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $57.75 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly -14.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 8,809,406 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,305,795 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 42,279,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,394,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,124 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,280,050 shares during the same period.