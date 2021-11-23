Market cap of Realty Income Corporation [O] reaches 40.07B – now what?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] traded at a low on 11/22/21, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.69. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Realty Income Announces Dividend Increase Of 5.1%.

As Compared to December 2020.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.246 per share from $0.236 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. This is the 113th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for December’s dividend is November 30, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.832 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6506863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corporation stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for O stock reached $40.07 billion, with 391.91 million shares outstanding and 388.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, O reached a trading volume of 6506863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $79.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 181.48.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.63, while it was recorded at 71.20 for the last single week of trading, and 67.89 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,164 million, or 54.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,838,268, which is approximately 1.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,948,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.53 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 39,151,736 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 14,851,663 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 399,584,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,588,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,345,344 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,265,036 shares during the same period.