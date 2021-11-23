Market cap of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] reaches 141.55B – now what?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.85%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Philip Morris International’s ESG Performance Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices; Company Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for Second Consecutive Year.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has been included for the second consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America. The index recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index—those that exhibit best-in-class performance against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, as assessed by S&P Global.

Underpinning PMI’s inclusion in the index, the company scored 84 (out of 100) in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, reflecting an improvement of 10 points over the prior year and a top decile position in the tobacco industry.1 Importantly, PMI led the tobacco industry in 10 of the 24 criteria assessed1, including Innovation Management, which evaluates companies’ research and development spending, product innovations, and portfolio of tobacco alternatives and smoke-free products.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 17.01%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.54. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.55 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 6981232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $110.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 47.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.58, while it was recorded at 91.68 for the last single week of trading, and 95.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.19%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105,838 million, or 76.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,442,705, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,929,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.48 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 822 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 35,695,179 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 38,527,964 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 1,096,548,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,771,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,124,986 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,280,797 shares during the same period.