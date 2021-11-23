Market cap of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] reaches 705.50M – now what?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.02 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Organigram Launches New Wellness Brand, Monjour.

Monjour’s CBD-forward product assortment is designed to complement one’s daily wellness routine.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading Canadian producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Monjour, the Company’s new wellness brand, offering high-quality, CBD-forward products for consumers seeking easy and convenient ways to incorporate cannabidiol (CBD) into their daily wellness routine. Monjour’s first offerings in this emerging category include both vegan-friendly as well as sugar-free soft chews, both in assorted flavours.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -21.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGI stock has declined by -29.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.87% and gained 39.85% year-on date.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $705.50 million, with 300.57 million shares outstanding and 240.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 14091318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.85. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2967, while it was recorded at 2.0890 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7818 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 18.11% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,338,475, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,857,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in OGI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.23 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly 203.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,445,261 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,818,087 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 31,505,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,769,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,519 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,296,083 shares during the same period.