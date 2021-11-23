Market cap of iFresh Inc. [IFMK] reaches 16.56M – now what?

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] slipped around -0.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -57.75%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that iFresh Announces NASDAQ Delisting.

iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK), a leading Asian American supermarket chain and online grocer, announced that on November 19, 2021, the Company received notice from the staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Staff”) that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has denied the Company’s appeal of the Staff’s September 22, 2021 decision to delist the common stock of the Company. Accordingly, the Company’s common stock will be delisted effective with the open of business on November 23, 2021. The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to be traded on the OTC Expert Market, and the Company will seek to establish relationships with market makers to provide additional trading opportunities in the Company’s stock. However, there can be no assurance that a market for the Company’s shares will develop.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Panel’s decision to delist the Company’s common stock was based on two continued listing deficiencies. First, the Panel noted that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules due to its failure to timely hold an annual meeting of shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, which is required to be held within twelve months of the Company’s fiscal year end under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5620(a) and 5810(c)(2)(G). Second, the Panel noted that the Company did not comply with Nasdaq’s filing requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021. The Company failed to regain compliance pursuant to the above rules.

iFresh Inc. stock is now -37.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IFMK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.20 and lowest of $0.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.25, which means current price is +4.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, IFMK reached a trading volume of 6620095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iFresh Inc. [IFMK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for iFresh Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has IFMK stock performed recently?

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.43. With this latest performance, IFMK shares dropped by -42.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.49 for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9752, while it was recorded at 1.0020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2918 for the last 200 days.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iFresh Inc. [IFMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. iFresh Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.26.

Return on Total Capital for IFMK is now -15.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.59. Additionally, IFMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] managed to generate an average of -$25,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.iFresh Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of IFMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,097, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.91% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 124,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in IFMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in IFMK stock with ownership of nearly -21.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iFresh Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK] by around 37,088 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 199,932 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 317,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFMK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,088 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 53,331 shares during the same period.