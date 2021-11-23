Market Analysts see ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] traded at a high on 11/22/2021, posting a 1.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.30. The company report on November 16, 2021 that CEO’s of CHPT, AIMLF, RQHTF and HOOD Driving Revenue Growth with Innovation in AI, SaaS, HealthTech, Crypto, and EV Technologies.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, HealthTech, Cryptocurrencies and EV technologies is creating new generational investment opportunities. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11742296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at 7.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $8.56 billion, with 313.37 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 11742296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $2,416 million, or 71.10% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,491,336, which is approximately 52.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, holding 12,394,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.42 million in CHPT stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $253.67 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly -33.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 25,342,467 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 31,287,917 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,174,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,805,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,381,351 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,628,809 shares during the same period.