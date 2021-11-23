Loop Capital slashes price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] – find out why.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.43 during the day while it closed the day at $24.01. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches Newest Owned Brand, H For Happy™ – Whimsical Decor For Seasonal And Everyday Celebrations.

Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) officially announced the launch of H for Happy™, a new Owned Brand collection of holiday-inspired and seasonal celebratory goods that make it easy to turn everyday moments into life-long memories. Whether hanging stockings over the fireplace, setting a holiday table, lighting the menorah, or trimming a tree, H for Happy has everything needed to “home, happier™” this season and create celebratory moments all year long.

The H for Happy collection, available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, features a range of modern, brightly-hued decor, kitchen and bath accessories and home accents sure to add some sparkle to every celebration. From this holiday’s faux, lighted Christmas trees adorned with colorful garland and bright baubles to modern decor for Hanukkah celebrants, each H for Happy collection will be refreshed seasonally and offer something fun for all.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also gained 11.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has declined by -16.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.14% and gained 35.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $2.39 billion, with 101.95 million shares outstanding and 99.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 8138362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $18 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 67.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.81 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,493 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,672,676, which is approximately -3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,865,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.37 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $266.28 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 14,615,490 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,849,697 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 76,742,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,207,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,860,806 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,054,480 shares during the same period.