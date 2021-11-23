Li Auto Inc. [LI] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $43

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] jumped around 0.59 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.19 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 29, 2021.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 8.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $32.35 and lowest of $30.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +95.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 10445527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 60 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.72, while it was recorded at 31.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.35 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $5,245 million, or 20.70% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,990,990, which is approximately 13.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,796,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.78 million in LI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $452.55 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -9.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 34,721,790 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,681,985 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 125,014,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,418,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,634,125 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,583,105 shares during the same period.