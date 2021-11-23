iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] moved up 80.49: Why It’s Important

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] closed the trading session at $8.88 on 11/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.06, while the highest price level was $12.77. The company report on November 22, 2021 that iSpecimen Selected by U.S. Government and Private Researchers to Supply Critical Human Biospecimens for Advanced Phase of COVID-19 Research.

Multiple projects with myriad objectives are under way, all important in improving pandemic outcomes.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, announced that it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments. In the last ten months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples, including nasal swabs, saliva, and blood products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.20 percent and weekly performance of 69.63 percent. The stock has performed 21.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.15K shares, ISPC reached to a volume of 91269404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

ISPC stock trade performance evaluation

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.40 and a Gross Margin at +56.19. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] managed to generate an average of -$113,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.10% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 618,180, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 25.30% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in ISPC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 91,050 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 296,073 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 529,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,161 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 296,073 shares during the same period.