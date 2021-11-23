Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $5.91 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Hecla to Present at the RBC Global Mining Conference and CEO Webcast on Q3 Performance.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (ET). The webcast will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3517248/BB6243873448E25779952527DBE336B5 and also on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Hecla has released another CEO webcast, Hecla’s Q3 2021 Performance Review, from its ongoing series. The webcast will be available at CEO Webcast and on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock rose by 15.06%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.92. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 536.97 million shares outstanding and 530.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 7547995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.75, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Hold rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.35. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$10,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

HL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,956 million, or 64.00% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 50,921,357, which is approximately -1.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,301,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.32 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $234.75 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -3.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 19,718,490 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 25,465,322 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 279,217,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,401,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,521 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,430,111 shares during the same period.