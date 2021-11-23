Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] fell -54.89% so far this year. What now?

Happiness Biotech Group Limited [NASDAQ: HAPP] gained 7.44% on the last trading session, reaching $0.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Happiness Development Reached Cooperation with Shanghai Automobile Trading Co., Ltd.

Happiness Development Group Limited (“HAPP” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HAPP) a China-based company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce solutions, and the sales of automobile, announced that its automobile sales brand, Taochejun’s subsidiary, has reached a sales agreement with Shanghai Automobile Trading Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Automobile Industry Corporation (“SAIC Motor”), to purchase 1,300 vehicles from the SAIC MG brand at a discounted price.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

According to the agreement, Taochejun’s subsidiary, Happiness Automobile Services (Nanping) Co., Ltd., will purchase 1300 “MG HS”, with a total consideration of approximately RMB104 million (approximately $16.3 million) from Shanghai Automobile Trading Co., Ltd,. These vehicles will be sold at a 37% discount compared with their official guide price. The parent company of Shanghai Automobile Trading Co., Ltd, is SAIC Motor, which is the largest auto company listed on China’s A-share market (Stock Code: 600104). SAIC Motor’s affiliate automotive companies include Morris Garages (MG), Roewe and Maxus, but also SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, and others.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited represents 27.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.13 million with the latest information. HAPP stock price has been found in the range of $0.7211 to $1.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 326.35K shares, HAPP reached a trading volume of 13691323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAPP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Happiness Biotech Group Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for HAPP stock

Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, HAPP shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9297, while it was recorded at 0.8189 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4871 for the last 200 days.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Return on Total Capital for HAPP is now 1.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, HAPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP] managed to generate an average of $3,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Happiness Biotech Group Limited [HAPP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of HAPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAPP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 303,548, which is approximately -1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 43.05% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 129,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in HAPP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $79000.0 in HAPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited [NASDAQ:HAPP] by around 235,593 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,152 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 342,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAPP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,293 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000 shares during the same period.