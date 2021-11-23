Goldman slashes price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] – find out why.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] gained 2.64% or 0.38 points to close at $14.77 with a heavy trading volume of 10302320 shares. The company report on November 22, 2021 that HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and WLAN Infrastructure Report for Sixteenth Year Running.

Only Vendor to Receive the Highest Ranking in Three of the Five Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), announced that for the sixteenth year, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.”1 Additionally, in the companion “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure” report, Aruba received the highest scores in three of the five use cases – more than any other vendor.

It opened the trading session at $14.49, the shares rose to $14.98 and dropped to $14.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPE points out that the company has recorded -7.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 10302320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.66, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.20.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 4.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.09. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of -$5,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 16.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $15,606 million, or 84.60% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,435,636, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,522,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.65 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 49,143,155 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 51,888,369 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 983,485,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,516,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,468,679 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,404,299 shares during the same period.