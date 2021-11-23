For Asana Inc. [ASAN], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] plunged by -$31.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $134.93 during the day while it closed the day at $106.09. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Asana Names Enterprise Veteran Amit Singh to Board of Directors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced the appointment of Amit Singh to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006486/en/.

Asana Inc. stock has also loss -22.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASAN stock has inclined by 39.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 195.84% and gained 259.02% year-on date.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $19.48 billion, with 170.60 million shares outstanding and 71.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 7243779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $77 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $85, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on ASAN stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 82 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 10.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.22. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -20.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 379.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.67, while it was recorded at 129.43 for the last single week of trading, and 67.83 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Asana Inc. [ASAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asana Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAN.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,996 million, or 74.50% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,022,576, which is approximately 18.571% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,218,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.95 million in ASAN stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $642.91 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,956,180 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,105,567 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 35,220,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,282,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,747,826 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 479,594 shares during the same period.