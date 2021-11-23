Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $108

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price plunged by -4.35 percent to reach at -$4.35. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Fiserv Completes Acquisition of BentoBox.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition of BentoBox.

“Closing this transaction further expands our Clover® dining solutions and industry-leading commerce and business management capabilities, enabling nearly 200,000 restaurants of all sizes to deliver unique and differentiating diner experiences, from quick and casual to full service,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

A sum of 8208263 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $99.9673 and dropped to a low of $95.43 until finishing in the latest session at $95.71.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.74. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $134.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.41, while it was recorded at 100.00 for the last single week of trading, and 112.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.96%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,504 million, or 92.70% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 57,873,501, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,565,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in FISV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.64 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -8.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 39,294,317 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 40,392,260 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 524,992,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,678,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,872,368 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 6,264,130 shares during the same period.