EVgo Inc. [EVGO] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $17

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] slipped around -0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, down -6.73%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that EVgo Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Revenue increase of 29% quarter-over-quarter as retail and fleet segments realized solid activity increases over the second quarter of 2021.

Network throughput rose to an all-time high of 8.0 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 31% increase over the second quarter of 2021.

EVgo Inc. stock is now 28.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVGO Stock saw the intraday high of $14.9299 and lowest of $13.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.34, which means current price is +91.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 6547760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 74.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $338 million, or 45.30% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,523,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, holding 2,698,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.72 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.44 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 275.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 19,462,819 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,023,118 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,513,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,972,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,414,119 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,691,613 shares during the same period.