Coty Inc. [COTY] Stock trading around $10.35 per share: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.85 during the day while it closed the day at $10.35. The company report on November 18, 2021 that COVERGIRL Introduces America Ferrera as New Brand Ambassador.

Emmy award-winning actor, director, producer, activist and author brings a message of self-acceptance and self-love to the easy, breezy beautiful brand of COVERGIRL.

America Ferrera is now a COVERGIRL. As a boundary-breaker and role-model, America is best known for her starring role on hit TV shows “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore”. She embodies a simple and fresh-faced approach to beauty and promotes a philosophy of embracing your natural beauty, regardless of social or cultural standards. She is therefore, the perfect fit for COVERGIRL, which has always partnered with talent who are authentic about their individual beauty and have a story to tell.

Coty Inc. stock has also loss -4.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COTY stock has inclined by 30.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.65% and gained 47.44% year-on date.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $8.81 billion, with 777.60 million shares outstanding and 337.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 9769292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,744 million, or 33.70% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,284,914, which is approximately 11.509% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,591,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.62 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $155.25 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 74,139,094 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 21,291,554 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 169,701,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,131,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,963,027 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,487,702 shares during the same period.