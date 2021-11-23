BlackBerry Limited [BB] Is Currently -3.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] traded at a low on 11/22/2021, posting a -3.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.09. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Blackberry Ranked Best New Endpoint Protection Solution By SE Labs.

BlackBerry recognized for its prevention first approach.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced that SE Labs has rated BlackBerry as the best new endpoint security offering of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7742063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlackBerry Limited stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for BB stock reached $5.83 billion, with 568.08 million shares outstanding and 560.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 7742063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 105.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $2,251 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,220,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.35 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $270.48 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -5.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 18,281,679 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 14,676,120 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 182,617,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,575,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,633,309 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,362,160 shares during the same period.