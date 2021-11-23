Bilibili Inc. [BILI] moved up 2.37: Why It’s Important

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] closed the trading session at $68.71 on 11/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.06, while the highest price level was $70.16. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Bilibili Inc. Prices Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced the pricing of US$1,400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$200 million principal amount of the Notes.

When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bilibili. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Holders may convert their Notes at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the fifth scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 10.6419 American depositary shares of the Company (the “ADSs”) per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$93.97 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 40% above the closing price of the Company’s ADSs on November 18, 2021, which was US$67.12 per ADS), and is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events described below. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, ADSs or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election. Holders of the Notes may elect to receive Class Z ordinary shares in lieu of any ADSs deliverable upon conversion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.84 percent and weekly performance of -19.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 7499354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $122 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 128 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95.

BILI stock trade performance evaluation

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.50. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.36, while it was recorded at 74.60 for the last single week of trading, and 97.40 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bilibili Inc. [BILI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,005 million, or 48.60% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,490,030, which is approximately 23.993% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.2 million in BILI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $649.51 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 12.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 30,929,184 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 39,701,608 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 78,432,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,062,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,675,223 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 11,545,751 shares during the same period.