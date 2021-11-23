Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] Is Currently 17.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 17.21% or 1.64 points to close at $11.17 with a heavy trading volume of 74173851 shares. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Astra Reaches Orbit.

United States Space Force test payload reaches precise orbit in under ten minutes.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), successfully completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force late Friday night, November 19, 2021, PST. The launch, STP-27AD2, was conducted from Astra’s Kodiak Spaceport, located at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.

It opened the trading session at $12.4765, the shares rose to $13.58 and dropped to $11.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTR points out that the company has recorded 12.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 74173851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 18.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $721 million, or 36.70% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: SHERPACAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, holding 20,689,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.17 million in ASTR stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $62.17 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 117.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 69,934,064 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,931,861 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,235,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,629,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,751,755 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 8,525,826 shares during the same period.