Altria Group Inc. [MO] moved down -1.39: Why It’s Important

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] loss -1.39% or -0.61 points to close at $43.40 with a heavy trading volume of 10408241 shares. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Altria Releases Its Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report.

Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria”) (NYSE:MO) announces its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. Altria is proud to be the first U.S tobacco company to join more than 2,700 supporters of the TCFD. The TCFD was formed by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to help companies provide decision-useful information about their climate-related risks and opportunities to investors. In 2017, the TCFD published final recommendations across four core elements: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

“Just as we believe in the benefits of a science- and evidence-based approach for our industry and tobacco harm reduction, we believe in a science-based approach for climate action,” said Sal Mancuso, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. “We also acknowledge this is our first TCFD report and expectations for Environmental, Social and Governance disclosure are rapidly changing. We intend to learn as we go while responding to this dynamic environment as we evolve our reporting in the future.”.

It opened the trading session at $43.90, the shares rose to $43.92 and dropped to $43.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded -13.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, MO reached to a volume of 10408241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 40 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 46.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.75, while it was recorded at 44.30 for the last single week of trading, and 47.90 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.77 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.40.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 32.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,038.08. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 985.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $628,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $47,290 million, or 60.10% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,229,081, which is approximately 0.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 126,085,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.2 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -1.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 815 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 28,601,982 shares. Additionally, 727 investors decreased positions by around 38,879,002 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,022,161,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,089,642,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,077,417 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,843,530 shares during the same period.