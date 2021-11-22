Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell -33.33% so far this year. What now?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.58 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Zynga Poker Introduces New “Leagues: World Champions” Competitive Feature.

New Ranking System Encourages Rivalry as Players Aspire to Secure Top Spot on Global Leaderboard.

, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Zynga Poker, the world’s largest free-to-play mobile poker game, is launching a new competitive feature, Leagues: World Champions. Starting this week, Zynga Poker’s most ambitious players can now compete head-to-head for a spot on the new World Champion Leaderboard as one of the game’s top players.

Zynga Inc. stock is now -33.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZNGA Stock saw the intraday high of $6.84 and lowest of $6.535 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.32, which means current price is +0.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.53M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 21951540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $10.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $14.50 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZNGA shares from 14 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZNGA stock performed recently?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.74.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.63. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of -$191,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 6.69%.

Insider trade positions for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $5,908 million, or 81.40% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,196,564, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 78,246,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.86 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $407.62 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly -17.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 144,557,889 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 160,384,511 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 592,983,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 897,925,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,124,071 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 44,498,950 shares during the same period.