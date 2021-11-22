why General Motors Company [GM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.54

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] slipped around -0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.80 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that EV Connect Offers GM Dealerships Charging Management and Network Services Across Canada & U.S.

As an approved software and management provider, GM will leverage EV Connect’s charging solutions to help support its EV dealerships in the United States and Canada.

Premier electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider EV Connect announced that the Company is one of the approved EV Charging solutions providers to support the deployment of charging at General Motors’ dealerships (NYSE: GM) across the U.S and Canada. As an approved platform to support GM’s EV dealerships, EV Connect will offer its innovative EV charging management solutions that include advanced data analytics and 24/7 customer support. The first charging stations under the new program have been installed at select GM dealers, with more installations occurring this year.

General Motors Company stock is now 48.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GM Stock saw the intraday high of $62.9699 and lowest of $61.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.18, which means current price is +54.34% above from all time high which was touched on 11/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.19M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 19387203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $72.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.19, while it was recorded at 62.86 for the last single week of trading, and 56.16 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.66. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 14.70%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $73,134 million, or 83.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,168,238, which is approximately 4.365% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,605,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.88 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 675 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 95,848,086 shares. Additionally, 574 investors decreased positions by around 76,267,150 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 1,011,276,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,183,391,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,448,893 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 7,905,258 shares during the same period.